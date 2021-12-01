DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $1,718,146.92 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21.

Shares of DASH traded down $15.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.99. The stock had a trading volume of 316,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,302. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

