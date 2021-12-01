DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDI. Northland Securities started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

DDI opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.