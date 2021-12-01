DoYourTip (DYT) Price Tops $1.61

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $204,782.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 126.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.91 or 0.00359001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00014345 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $788.42 or 0.01381329 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

