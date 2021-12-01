DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.
Shares of DPEU stock opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DP Eurasia has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.86.
About DP Eurasia
