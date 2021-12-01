DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Shares of DPEU stock opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DP Eurasia has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.86.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

