DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.00

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

DSPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get DSP Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a P/E ratio of -157.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DSP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 31,777 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.