Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

