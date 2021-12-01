Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading Up 4.8%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85. Approximately 1,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DYNDF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

