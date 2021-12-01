Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Dynex Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) fell 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Dynex Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNXWF)

Dynex Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies.

