Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS EFSI opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

