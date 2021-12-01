Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Earthstone Energy worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

