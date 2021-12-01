Eastern Bank Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $251,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

