Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 79,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.3% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

