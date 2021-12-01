Eastern Bank Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

