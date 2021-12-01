Eastern Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eastern Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,338 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,637,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
