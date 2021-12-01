Eastern Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eastern Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,338 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,637,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

