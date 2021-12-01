Eastern Bank Sells 16,159 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of COP stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

