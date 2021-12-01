EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $210.63

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $210.63 and last traded at $210.41, with a volume of 4372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

