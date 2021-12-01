Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

EMN opened at $104.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

