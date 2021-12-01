easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 620.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.