Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Down 1.9%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO) shares fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 1,573,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,292,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

