Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECVT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.57 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

