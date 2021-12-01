Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $11,058.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $11,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.