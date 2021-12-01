eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $327.69 million, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.