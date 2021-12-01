EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EH stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. EHang has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Get EHang alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 557.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EHang by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.