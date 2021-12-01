Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $207-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.37.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $16.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.13. 2,153,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.29. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

