Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.59 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

Shares of ESTC traded down $16.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,062. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.37.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.