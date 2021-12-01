Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Financial Survey

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perpetua Resources and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 2 4 5 0 2.27

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 239.11%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.17%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold -7.89% 4.03% 3.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Eldorado Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.60 $104.54 million ($0.42) -21.38

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

