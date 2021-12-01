Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ELMD opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electromed by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Electromed by 11.2% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

