Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELMUF stock remained flat at $$61.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

