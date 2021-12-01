Ellevest Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.83 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average is $269.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.