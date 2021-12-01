Ellevest Inc. Buys Shares of 2,432 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 190.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

