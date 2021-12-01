Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.