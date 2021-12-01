Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

