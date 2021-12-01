Ellevest Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,426.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2,308.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.