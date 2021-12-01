Ellevest Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $629.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

