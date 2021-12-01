Ellevest Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 90.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $345.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

