Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 1,504,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.8 days.

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. 10,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Emera has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

