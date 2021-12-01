EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Shares Down 5.7%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $973.00 and last traded at $973.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,032.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,028.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $992.22.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

