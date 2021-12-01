Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 710840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

