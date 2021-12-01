ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
ENI stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
