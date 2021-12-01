ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

ENI stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

