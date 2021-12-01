Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Down 42.0% in November

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Enova International stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 434,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58. Enova International has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,979 shares of company stock worth $1,403,388. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

