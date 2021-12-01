Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,223. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.26. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

