Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVA. Barclays raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,727. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

