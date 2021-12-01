Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 12.1% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 271,740 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,571,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 811,618 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,167,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,874. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

