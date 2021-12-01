Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

NYSE EQNR opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

