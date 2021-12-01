Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aura Biosciences Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aura Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.78) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AURA. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

