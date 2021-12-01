ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.54. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1,704 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $587.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,459,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,658.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 502,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 473,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 226,369 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,851,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.