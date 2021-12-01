Ethverse (ETHV) Price Up 23.6% This Week

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Ethverse has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $11,528.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00343644 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015890 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001395 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $764.90 or 0.01339037 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.