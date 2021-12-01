Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.37

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.37 and traded as low as $46.35. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 213 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

