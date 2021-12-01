EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EDRY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,167. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.21.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.53). EuroDry had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that EuroDry will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDRY shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.
About EuroDry
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
