EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EDRY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,167. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.21.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.53). EuroDry had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that EuroDry will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in EuroDry by 19.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the second quarter worth about $388,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDRY shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

