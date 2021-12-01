Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Shares Up 19.9%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) shares rose 19.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99.

About Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.